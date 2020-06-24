Catawba County adds 24 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday; The state adds 1,721

Catawba County Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 639.
One hospitalization was added to the county’s total on Wednesday, bringing the total to 12. Also, 303 people have recovered and 13 have died, according to the Public Health website.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday. The state total is now at 56,174 with 906 patients hospitalized, 1,271 deaths, and 36,921 recoveries.
There is a media briefing scheduled for today at 3 p.m. Click here to stream the live video.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.