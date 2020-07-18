Catawba County adds 2 deaths, 49 new cases to COVID-19 totals

Catawba County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and added two deaths to the county’s total.
There are 1,464 total COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, with 16 total deaths. The county’s COVID-19 deaths have been individuals whose ages ranged between 55-85, and had underlying medical conditions, according to the Catawba County website.
Also, Catawba County reported 31 patients currently hospitalized and 952 recoveries on Saturday.
Burke County reported eight new cases and one additional death on Saturday, according to the Burke County website. This brings the county’s totals to 1,311 cases and 24 deaths.
Burke County Public Health was notified Friday evening of the additional COVID-19 associated death. The individual was in their 70’s, had been hospitalized and died from underlying medical conditions, according to a county press release. No further information about the patient was released.
Nine patients remain hospitalized in Burke County, and 998 people have recovered.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) reported 2,481 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 97,958.
According to NC DHHS, statewide hospitalizations decreased on Saturday by 26 for a total of 1,154, 1,629 people have died, and 67,124 have recovered.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.