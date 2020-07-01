Catawba County adds 17 COVID-19 cases; 416 people recovered
Catawba County adds 17 COVID-19 cases; 416 people recovered

Catawba County saw a second consecutive day of 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total laboratory-confirmed cases at 842. The confirmed cases do not represent every case of the coronavirus in the county, because not everyone who had or has the virus is tested.

Of the county’s confirmed cases, at least 416 have recovered, 14 people have died and 12 people are hospitalized, according to public health.

At least 3,332 tests have been done and came back negative.

North Carolina reported a new single-day increase high of new confirmed cases with 1,843 new cases on Wednesday. The increase puts the state total at 66,513 COVID-19 cases since March.

Of those cases, about 45,500 are estimated to have recovered, 1,373 people have died and 901 are currently hospitalized.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

17 new cases

842 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

14 total deaths

416 people recovered

North Carolina

1,843 new cases

66,513 total cases

901 patients hospitalized

1,373 total deaths

45,538 people recovered

