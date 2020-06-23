Catawba County adds 15 to COVID-19 total

Catawba County Public Health reported 15 additional COVID-19 cases. This brings the county total to 615.
According to the Public Health website, 275 people have recovered from coronavirus. The number of hospitalizations and deaths remain the same at 11 and 13, respectively.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 848 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 54,453. The number of recoveries increased by 7,702 to a total of 36,921.
NCDHHS also reported 45 new hospitalizations and 28 additional deaths on Tuesday, according to the organization’s website.
