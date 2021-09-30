Catawba County: 62 COVID-19 deaths in September

There were more COVID-19 deaths in September in Catawba County than all but two months since the pandemic began.
The delta variant of COVID-19 caused a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths starting in late July, according to data from Catawba County Public Health.
The increase led to 62 county resident deaths in September.
Only two of 19 months in which Catawba County had coronavirus-related deaths saw more. In December of 2020 there were 66 COVID-19 deaths reported by public health. In January of 2021 there were 80 county resident deaths reported by public health.
The numbers show that about 16% of the county’s 396 total COVID-19 deaths were in September. Another 17% were in December 2020, and 20% were in January.
The difference between the winter peak and the delta variant has been its effect on younger people with no underlying conditions, according to Emily Killian, community engagement specialist with Catawba County Public Health.
In total, about 52% of the county’s deaths have been in people over 75 years old, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. About 21% were people 65 to 74, 16% were 50 to 64 and just 3% were 25 to 49 years old. Ages are not available for 8% of cases in the county, according to NCDHHS.
The months of December and January followed that trend, with 61% of deaths in December in people over 75, and 60% over 75 in January, according to NCDHHS. Just one person between 25 and 49 years old died in those two months.
“With the original strain of COVID-19 and the variants that were circulating over the winter, our older population, people with weakened immune systems, folks living in congregate care and individuals with underlying medical conditions were more likely to experience a severe case of COVID-19, require hospitalization or even die from the disease,” Killian said.
In September, the numbers shifted — younger people started dying.
About 39% of deaths reported in September were in people over 70 years old, according to information from Catawba County Public Health. About 24% were in their 50s. About 22% were in their 60s and 15% were 20 to 49 years old.
The county saw the deaths of people in their 20s and 30s for the first time since the pandemic began, according to public health.
“This all goes to show that COVID-19 does not discriminate and even young, relatively healthy individuals should take this virus seriously, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when around others, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated to give themselves the best opportunity to stay healthy,” Killian said.