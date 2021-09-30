Catawba County: 62 COVID-19 deaths in September

The months of December and January followed that trend, with 61% of deaths in December in people over 75, and 60% over 75 in January, according to NCDHHS. Just one person between 25 and 49 years old died in those two months.

“With the original strain of COVID-19 and the variants that were circulating over the winter, our older population, people with weakened immune systems, folks living in congregate care and individuals with underlying medical conditions were more likely to experience a severe case of COVID-19, require hospitalization or even die from the disease,” Killian said.

In September, the numbers shifted — younger people started dying.

About 39% of deaths reported in September were in people over 70 years old, according to information from Catawba County Public Health. About 24% were in their 50s. About 22% were in their 60s and 15% were 20 to 49 years old.

The county saw the deaths of people in their 20s and 30s for the first time since the pandemic began, according to public health.

“This all goes to show that COVID-19 does not discriminate and even young, relatively healthy individuals should take this virus seriously, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when around others, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated to give themselves the best opportunity to stay healthy,” Killian said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.