Catawba County: 454 new COVID-19 cases in 7 days
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a week in Catawba County jumped on Wednesday with 454 cases.

The case count, reported from Dec. 2 through Wednesday, is 200 more cases than the week before, according to data from Catawba County Public Health.

The county also saw five new COVID-19 deaths reported in the same seven days. The new deaths put the county’s total at 458.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 26,749.

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 25 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday, a slight increase from the week before. Twenty of the patients were unvaccinated. Seven patients were in the intensive care unit, and all were on ventilators.

About 54% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Statewide, 62% of people have received one or more doses.

There have been 1,558,510 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, and 18,923 people have died. There are 1,371 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NCDHHS said.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

26,749 total cases

26 hospitalized

458 deaths

19,040 recovered

86,074 vaccinated

Burke County

16,714 total cases

6 hospitalized

276 deaths

16,243 recovered

42,702 vaccinated

Caldwell County

16,175 total cases

5 hospitalized

223 deaths

15,764 recovered

39,339 vaccinated

Alexander County

6,889 total cases

7 hospitalized

125 deaths

1,945 recovered

16,372 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,558,510 total cases

1,371 hospitalized

18,923 deaths

1,503,247 recovered

6,477,104 vaccinated

All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

