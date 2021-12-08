Catawba County: 454 new COVID-19 cases in 7 days

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a week in Catawba County jumped on Wednesday with 454 cases.

The case count, reported from Dec. 2 through Wednesday, is 200 more cases than the week before, according to data from Catawba County Public Health.

The county also saw five new COVID-19 deaths reported in the same seven days. The new deaths put the county’s total at 458.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 26,749.

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 25 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday, a slight increase from the week before. Twenty of the patients were unvaccinated. Seven patients were in the intensive care unit, and all were on ventilators.

About 54% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Statewide, 62% of people have received one or more doses.

There have been 1,558,510 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, and 18,923 people have died. There are 1,371 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NCDHHS said.

