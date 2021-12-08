Catawba County: 454 new COVID-19 cases in 7 days

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a week in Catawba County jumped on Wednesday with 454 cases.
The case count, reported from Dec. 2 through Wednesday, is 200 more cases than the week before, according to data from Catawba County Public Health.
The county also saw five new COVID-19 deaths reported in the same seven days. The new deaths put the county’s total at 458.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 26,749.
Support Local Journalism
Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 25 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday, a slight increase from the week before. Twenty of the patients were unvaccinated. Seven patients were in the intensive care unit, and all were on ventilators.
About 54% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
Statewide, 62% of people have received one or more doses.
There have been 1,558,510 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, and 18,923 people have died. There are 1,371 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NCDHHS said.
Want the vaccine?
To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
26,749 total cases
26 hospitalized
458 deaths
19,040 recovered
86,074 vaccinated
Burke County
16,714 total cases
6 hospitalized
276 deaths
16,243 recovered
42,702 vaccinated
Caldwell County
16,175 total cases
5 hospitalized
223 deaths
15,764 recovered
39,339 vaccinated
Alexander County
6,889 total cases
7 hospitalized
125 deaths
1,945 recovered
16,372 vaccinated
North Carolina
1,558,510 total cases
1,371 hospitalized
18,923 deaths
1,503,247 recovered
6,477,104 vaccinated
All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Virginia Annable
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.