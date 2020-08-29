Catawba County 4-H members honored

Other Catawba County 4-H’ers who were district award winners are: Kylee Carpenter, Gold winner in Arts and Communication; Rebecca Golden, Bronze award in Open Class category; Jax Rodriguez, Silver award winner in Citizenship and Community Service.

Presentations consist of a five-to-12-minute talk with visuals on a topic of choice.

Youth are grouped and judged by ages and similar topics. According to Donna Mull, Catawba County 4-H agent, presentations are unique to 4-H and a great way for youth to build skills in public speaking, organize and explore areas of interest.

Sienna Rodriguez selected her presentation topic on the integumentary system because of her interest in dermatology as a possible future career. She said “doing a presentation was hard work, but it got easier, the more I practiced.”

Josiah Florez chose quantum theory because it was his favorite topic from science class and doing the presentation was a “great opportunity to learn more and make sense of it.” Josiah said, "I have been trying to make sense of the crazy world of modern physics and it was great to do my best to simplify quantum theory terms for my presentation. It actually made it easier for me to understand it.”