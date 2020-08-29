Catawba County 4-H members honored

NEWTON — Through the summer months, North Carolina 4-H members had the chance to participate in the annual presentation contest. Several Catawba County 4-H’ers have earned top state awards for their presentations.
Members from Catawba County who earned Gold Awards in the state presentations contest were Sienna Rodriguez, Josiah Florez, and Uriah Sigmon. The state Gold winners will be receiving cash awards.
Sienna Rodriguez is a seventh-grade, home school student and the daughter of Michelle and Raymond Rodriguez. She was the winner in the 11-13-year-old Health and Fitness category with her presentation on the integumentary system.
Josiah Florez is an eighth-grade student at Jacobs Fork Middle School and the son of Dana and Diego Florez. He competed in the 11-13-year-old Science and Technology category, giving a presentation on quantum theory.
Uriah Sigmon is a fourth-grade home school student and the son of Kelli and Jason Sigmon. He was inspired to create a presentation on engines as a result of participating in the Wrench Turners 4-H Club for the past two years. He was the winner in the 8-10-year-old Wheels and Engines category.
Selah Sigmon earned the state Silver Award for her presentation on photography in Arts and Communication, 11-13-year-olds. Samuel Golden received the state Bronze Award for his presentation on government in the category of Citizenship, 8-10-year-olds.
Other Catawba County 4-H’ers who were district award winners are: Kylee Carpenter, Gold winner in Arts and Communication; Rebecca Golden, Bronze award in Open Class category; Jax Rodriguez, Silver award winner in Citizenship and Community Service.
Presentations consist of a five-to-12-minute talk with visuals on a topic of choice.
Youth are grouped and judged by ages and similar topics. According to Donna Mull, Catawba County 4-H agent, presentations are unique to 4-H and a great way for youth to build skills in public speaking, organize and explore areas of interest.
Sienna Rodriguez selected her presentation topic on the integumentary system because of her interest in dermatology as a possible future career. She said “doing a presentation was hard work, but it got easier, the more I practiced.”
Josiah Florez chose quantum theory because it was his favorite topic from science class and doing the presentation was a “great opportunity to learn more and make sense of it.” Josiah said, "I have been trying to make sense of the crazy world of modern physics and it was great to do my best to simplify quantum theory terms for my presentation. It actually made it easier for me to understand it.”
This year, 4-H’ers also gained skills in creating videos, with the judging done by video presentations, rather than live presentation due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Youth first give their presentation for a panel of judges on the county level. Next, they compete against youth in a 15-county regional contest, with district winners advancing to a state contest. This year, more than 300 youth participated in the state contest.
4-H is a volunteer-led youth program for ages 5-18 offered through Cooperative Extension.
Once youth enroll in 4-H, they are eligible to participate in a variety of different opportunities of their choice offered on the county, regional, state, and national level.
For more information about 4-H, contact Donna Mull at Cooperative Extension at 828- 465-8240 or email donna_mull@ncsu.edu.
