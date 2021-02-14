Catawba County 4-H conducts plant sale

NEWTON — Catawba County 4-H, the youth component of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, is conducting a plant sale during February. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support 4-H activities for youth in Catawba County. A variety of small fruit plants and a few other items are available for order.
Three varieties of strawberries will be sold: Allstar, Jewel and Earliglow. The cost is $15 for 25 plants or $40 for 100 plants. Strawberry plants are sold in bundles of 25 plants. Earliglow is a traditional early-blooming favorite. Allstar blooms mid-season and is recommended for beginner gardeners. Jewel produces a large berry and is well suited for a variety of growing conditions.
Blueberries are also available. The varieties are Premier, Brightwell, and Powder Blue, all well suited for the Catawba Valley. These varieties bloom at slightly different times, so by purchasing one of each variety, you can have blueberries throughout the growing season. The plants are in gallon containers. Two varieties of blueberries are needed for pollination. The cost for blueberries is $13 per plant.
Blackberries, raspberries and muscadine grapes are new additions to the annual sale. Blackberry varieties available are Arapaho and Apache, with Arapho producing early in the season and Apace blooming later. Heritage variety raspberries are offered and are recommended for freezing, making jams and jellies, as well as eating. Blackberries, blueberries and raspberries are all $10 per plant.
Muscadines are offered with Ison and Tara varieties available for sale. Ison is a dark berry that ripens mid-season. Tara is a lighter golden color, also blooming mid-season. The muscadines are $15 per plant.
Asparagus is available in bundles of 25 spears at a cost of $28 for the set. Purple Passion and Jersey Supreme are available. Purple Passion has a mild flavor, purple color, and is very tender. Jersey Supreme has the traditional dark green color, produces early in the season, and is known to be cold-tolerant.
George Place, extension director, will be leading an outside gardening workshop on Friday, Feb. 19 at noon at the Agricultural Resources Center. During the workshop, you can see some of the same plants that are available for sale, growing in the demonstration garden. During the workshop, you will learn how to prepare your area for springtime planting and care for blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. If it is rainy on that day, the workshop will be canceled.
Bluebird houses are available year-round for $33 each. Plants can be ordered online using the link provided on the Cooperative Extension website at https://catawba.ces.ncsu.edu or you may call the Extension office at 828-465-8240 or request an order form to complete and return.
Orders are accepted throughout February. Plants will be available for pick-up in mid-March, just in time for spring planting. All plants sold are recommended for the Catawba Valley area.