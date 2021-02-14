Catawba County 4-H conducts plant sale

Muscadines are offered with Ison and Tara varieties available for sale. Ison is a dark berry that ripens mid-season. Tara is a lighter golden color, also blooming mid-season. The muscadines are $15 per plant.

Asparagus is available in bundles of 25 spears at a cost of $28 for the set. Purple Passion and Jersey Supreme are available. Purple Passion has a mild flavor, purple color, and is very tender. Jersey Supreme has the traditional dark green color, produces early in the season, and is known to be cold-tolerant.

George Place, extension director, will be leading an outside gardening workshop on Friday, Feb. 19 at noon at the Agricultural Resources Center. During the workshop, you can see some of the same plants that are available for sale, growing in the demonstration garden. During the workshop, you will learn how to prepare your area for springtime planting and care for blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. If it is rainy on that day, the workshop will be canceled.

Bluebird houses are available year-round for $33 each. Plants can be ordered online using the link provided on the Cooperative Extension website at https://catawba.ces.ncsu.edu or you may call the Extension office at 828-465-8240 or request an order form to complete and return.

Orders are accepted throughout February. Plants will be available for pick-up in mid-March, just in time for spring planting. All plants sold are recommended for the Catawba Valley area.