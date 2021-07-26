Catawba County 4-H Avian Bowl teams win gold

NEWTON — Catawba County 4-H Avian Bowl teams participated in the state Avian Bowl contests on July 14.

Their studying over the past two months paid off, with two out of the three Catawba County teams winning gold. Avian Bowl is an annual statewide contest in which the participants study from the National 4-H Avian Bowl Manual and then participate in a quiz bowl.

The contest occurred virtually with participants meeting at the Catawba County Agricultural Resource Center. The senior team, composed of Oakley Hullette, Ava Bowman and Toby Bowman, won first place out of four teams. The junior team, composed of Selah Sigmon and Kylee Carpenter, also placed first out of seven teams. The other junior team composed of Uriah Sigmon, Ashlyn Houston and Kenston Bowman, did not place. The teams were coached by Glenn Detweiler, the Extension Livestock Agent. The parents and extension agents appreciate their hard work. The senior team gets to move on to the National Avian Bowl in November at Louisville, Kentucky.

If your child is interested in participating in next year’s competition, or being a member of the 4-H Livestock Club, or to request a list of other 4-H clubs, contact Catawba County Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240. Follow 4-H on Facebook by liking Catawba County 4-H. If you would like to be a volunteer leader, call the 4-H agent, Donna Mull, at 828-465-8242.