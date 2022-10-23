Catawba commissioners greenlight new housing, commercial development; board to consider 141-unit proposal next month

Southeast Catawba County is on track to add more than 300 new housing units following a rezoning by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

The board also voted to tweak the zoning for an already-approved project along Lake Norman to reflect the developer’s plans to downsize the project.

Commissioners were set to consider yet another rezoning for a 141-home project on West Maiden Road. However, the developer has requested that the hearing be pushed back and the board will now take it up on Nov. 21.

Here’s a look at some of the board’s recent zoning actions as well as the project the board is expected to consider next month:

Hathaway at Lake Norman

Commissioners voted to rezone five parcels of land totaling nearly 31 acres to make way for 354 housing units and a combined 42,500 square feet of commercial space in two buildings for a development known as Hathaway at Lake Norman.

The land is off East N.C. Highway 150 a few miles from the interchange with N.C. Highway 16. One of the four pieces of property in question is the location of Howard’s Furniture and Decorating Center.

Rick Porter & Gross Residential Buildings is the company which sought the rezoning from residential to planned development.

Under the new zoning, the developers will be able to pursue higher-density development at the property, which is in a watershed protected area, according to agenda documents.

Developers have said they will implement stormwater controls that will “address the first one inch of rainfall,” according to the agenda document. There will also be a 100-foot buffer from nearby Reed Creek.

The developers have also committed to conducting a Traffic Impact Analysis and meeting any requirements specified by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The commercial space could be used for a variety of different businesses and operations, from daycare centers, doctor’s offices and funeral homes to restaurants, microbreweries or a liquor store.

Two uses are expressly prohibited for the commercial area: churches and other places of worship and body modification businesses.

D.R. Horton project

One matter the commissioners did not vote on this week was a rezoning request from D.R. Horton for a 141-home project on West Maiden Road.

However, the company asked that its request be moved to Nov. 21. The company is asking to rezone 49 acres of property from 321-Economic Development Industrial to residential.

The company plans to build 141 homes on 7,000-square-foot lots with 20-foot front and rear setbacks and side setbacks of 10 feet, according to agenda documents. Development plans also call for two stormwater ponds and nearly 14 acres of open space.

Developers have also indicated they soon plan to apply for annexation into the town of Maiden, according to agenda documents.

The Catawba County Planning Board rejected the rezoning proposal, with six members voting against recommending approval to the county commissioners and three voting in favor of recommending approval.

Among other things, the planning board cited concerns about the proximity of the property to the Martin Marietta quarry, which is adjacent to the property Horton is seeking to develop.

Steve Bruce, the regional vice president and general manager of the quarry, wrote a letter to Catawba County Assistant Planning Director Laurie LoCicero asking that the county require the developer to inform prospective residents of the quarry and its activities.

“Martin Marietta is committed to being a responsible neighbor and has a history of mutual cooperation with our residential neighbors at this site and others throughout the country,” Bruce added.

While the planning board has come out against the plans, county staff recommended approval, saying the project complies with the county’s Unified Development Ordinance, among other factors.

Midway Marina Modifications

Commissioners also took action this week to approve changes to plans for the Midway Marina by Lake Norman.

The board had previously zoned the 57 acres along East N.C. Highway 150, Greenwood Road and Clement Circle to planned development to include the marina area and space for commercial and residential development.

The effect of rezoning is to lessen the intensity of development on the land. When commissioners first voted on the planned development in 2020, developers were allowed to build up to 641 homes, 247,000 square feet of commercial space and 310 boat slips.

Under the revised zoning approved earlier this week, those totals were reduced to 491 homes, 70,000 square feet of commercial space and 200 boat slips.