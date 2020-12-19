Catawba adds 7 deaths to virus totals

Catawba County Public Health reported seven COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday.

Three of the deceased were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, and another two were over 80-years-old. They had all been hospitalized for COVID-19 and were not related to congregate care. This brings the county’s total to 136 deaths.

Catawba County Public Health also reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 10,031 cases. Of these, there are 96 hospitalizations and 7,695 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 5,386 cases. Of these, there are 23 hospitalizations, 4,123 recoveries, and 75 total deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 4,904 cases. Of these, 48 people are hospitalized, 2,716 have recovered, and 57 have died.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 2,226 cases.

On Friday, Alexander County Health Department reported four deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the county total to 26 deaths. The department also reported 15 hospitalizations and 1,945 recoveries.

NCDHHS reported 6,164 new virus cases statewide for a total of 472,268. Of those, there are 2,846 hospitalizations, 6,164 total deaths and 365,273 recoveries.