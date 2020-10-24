Catawba adds 46 cases to virus total

Catawba County Public Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

This brings the county total to 4,216 cases, with 34 hospitalizations, 62 total deaths, and 3,247 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Friday. The added cases bring Burke County’s total to 2,930, with five patients hospitalized and 2,442 recovered.

The two deaths bring Burke County’s total to 54. The two were not hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a Burke County Public Health news release.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 51 cases Friday, for a total of 2,358. Of those, 16 patients remain hospitalized, 30 have died, and 1,500 have recovered.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,584 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday. This brings the state total to 258,292, with 1,182 hospitalizations, 4,144 total deaths, and 218,541 recoveries.