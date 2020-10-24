 Skip to main content
Catawba adds 46 cases to virus total
COVID-19

Catawba adds 46 cases to virus total

Catawba County Public Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

This brings the county total to 4,216 cases, with 34 hospitalizations, 62 total deaths, and 3,247 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Friday. The added cases bring Burke County’s total to 2,930, with five patients hospitalized and 2,442 recovered.

The two deaths bring Burke County’s total to 54. The two were not hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a Burke County Public Health news release.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 51 cases Friday, for a total of 2,358. Of those, 16 patients remain hospitalized, 30 have died, and 1,500 have recovered.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,584 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday. This brings the state total to 258,292, with 1,182 hospitalizations, 4,144 total deaths, and 218,541 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

46 new cases

4,216 total cases

34 patients hospitalized

62 total deaths

3,247 people recovered

Burke County

37 new cases

2,930 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

54 total deaths

2,442 people recovered

Caldwell County

51 new cases

2,358 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,500 people recovered

Alexander County

29 new cases

729 total cases

13 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

555 people recovered

North Carolina

2,584 new cases

258,292 total cases

1,182 patients hospitalized

4,144 total deaths

218,541 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

