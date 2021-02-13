Catawba adds 25 cases, 3 deaths to virus totals

Catawba County Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths related to the virus on Saturday.

Two of the deceased were in their 50s, hospitalized for COVID and not related to congregate care. One was over age 80, not hospitalized and was related to congregate care.

The additional virus-related deaths bring the county total to 269. A total of 16,467 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Catawba County since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, there are currently 44 hospitalizations, and 15,268 people have recovered from the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the county total to 8,275 cases, with 30 hospitalizations, 7,130 recoveries and 127 total deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,746 cases, with 1,945 recoveries and 10 hospitalizations.

Also, the Alexander County Health Department reported five virus-related deaths on Thursday for a total of 76 deaths related to COVID-19.

NCDHHS reported 4,130 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday for a total of 818,724 cases. Of these, there are 2,101 hospitalizations, 730,454 recoveries and 10,453 virus-related deaths.