Catawba adds 25 cases, 3 deaths to virus totals
COVID-19

Catawba County Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths related to the virus on Saturday.

Two of the deceased were in their 50s, hospitalized for COVID and not related to congregate care. One was over age 80, not hospitalized and was related to congregate care.

The additional virus-related deaths bring the county total to 269. A total of 16,467 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Catawba County since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, there are currently 44 hospitalizations, and 15,268 people have recovered from the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the county total to 8,275 cases, with 30 hospitalizations, 7,130 recoveries and 127 total deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,746 cases, with 1,945 recoveries and 10 hospitalizations.

Also, the Alexander County Health Department reported five virus-related deaths on Thursday for a total of 76 deaths related to COVID-19.

NCDHHS reported 4,130 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday for a total of 818,724 cases. Of these, there are 2,101 hospitalizations, 730,454 recoveries and 10,453 virus-related deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

25 new cases

16,467 total cases

44 hospitalized

269 deaths

15,268 recovered

16,900 vaccinated

Burke County

33 new cases

8,868 total cases

10 hospitalized

122 deaths

7,675 recovered

9,264 vaccinated

Caldwell County

50 new cases

8,275 total cases

30 hospitalized

127 deaths

7,130 recovered

10,265 vaccinated

Alexander County

16 new cases

3,746 total cases

10 hospitalized

76 deaths

1,945 recovered

3,750 vaccinated

North Carolina

4,130 new cases

818,724 total cases

2,101 hospitalized

10,453 deaths

730,454 recovered

1,177,951 vaccinated

Burke County data is as of Thursday. Caldwell County data is as of Friday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

