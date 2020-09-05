Catawba adds 19 cases to virus total

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 2,715, according to Public Health’s website. Of these, 12 patients are hospitalized, 2,438 have recovered, and there have been 48 total deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,476. Of these, 22 patients are hospitalized, 872 have recovered, and 22 have died.

Alexander County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 409. Seven patients are hospitalized, three have died, and 345 have recovered.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped on Saturday from 955 to 831, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.

NCDHHS also reported 1,561 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total to 175,815. Of these, 2,889 deaths have occurred and 145,884 people have recovered from the virus.