Catawba adds 19 cases to virus total
top story

Catawba adds 19 cases to virus total

Catawba County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 2,715, according to Public Health’s website. Of these, 12 patients are hospitalized, 2,438 have recovered, and there have been 48 total deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,476. Of these, 22 patients are hospitalized, 872 have recovered, and 22 have died.

Alexander County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 409. Seven patients are hospitalized, three have died, and 345 have recovered.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped on Saturday from 955 to 831, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.

NCDHHS also reported 1,561 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total to 175,815. Of these, 2,889 deaths have occurred and 145,884 people have recovered from the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19 new cases

2,715 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,438 people recovered

Burke County

9 new cases

2,077 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

36 total deaths

1,787 people recovered

Caldwell County

11 new cases

1,476 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

22 total deaths

872 people recovered

Alexander County

15 new cases

409 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

345 people recovered

North Carolina

1,561 new cases

175,815 total cases

831 patients hospitalized

2,889 total deaths

145,884 people recovered

Caldwell County data is as of Friday. Burke and Alexander counties data is as of Thursday.

