Catawba adds 141 cases to virus totals
COVID-19

Catawba County Public Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 8,999 virus cases. Of these, there are 89 hospitalizations, 6,823 recoveries and 119 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 4,946 cases. Of these, there are 25 hospitalizations, 3,796 recoveries and 75 total deaths in the county.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 4,297 cases, with 33 hospitalized, 2,448 recovered and 52 total deaths.

Alexander County added 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This brings the county total to 2,009 cases, with 15 hospitalizations, 1,623 recoveries and 22 total deaths, according to the Alexander County Health Department.

NCDHHS reported 6,153 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 429,776 cases, with 2,577 hospitalizations, 341,041 recoveries and 5,796 total deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

141 new cases

8,999 total cases

89 hospitalized

119 deaths

6,823 recovered

Burke County

46 cases

4,946 total cases

25 hospitalized

75 deaths

3,796 recovered

Caldwell County

113 new cases

4,297 total cases

33 hospitalized

52 deaths

2,448 recovered

Alexander County

35 new cases

2,009 total cases

15 hospitalized

22 deaths

1,623 recovered

North Carolina

6,153 new cases

429,776 total cases

2,577 hospitalized

5,796 deaths

341,041 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Friday.

