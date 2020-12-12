Catawba adds 141 cases to virus totals

Catawba County Public Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 8,999 virus cases. Of these, there are 89 hospitalizations, 6,823 recoveries and 119 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 4,946 cases. Of these, there are 25 hospitalizations, 3,796 recoveries and 75 total deaths in the county.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 4,297 cases, with 33 hospitalized, 2,448 recovered and 52 total deaths.

Alexander County added 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This brings the county total to 2,009 cases, with 15 hospitalizations, 1,623 recoveries and 22 total deaths, according to the Alexander County Health Department.

NCDHHS reported 6,153 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 429,776 cases, with 2,577 hospitalizations, 341,041 recoveries and 5,796 total deaths.