Catawba adds 14 COVID-19 cases to total

Catawba County Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday bringing the county total to 2,767.

Nine patients remain hospitalized, 2,546 people have recovered, and 48 have died across Catawba County.

Burke County Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 2,141 cases, with 10 patients hospitalized, 1,864 people recovered, and 38 deaths.

Caldwell County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,496. Of that total, 22 patients are hospitalized, 934 people have recovered, and 24 have died.

Alexander County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday since Sept. 3. This brings the total to 450 cases, with seven hospitalizations, 3 deaths, and 379 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,222 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Thursday. This brings the state total to 180,754, with 928 hospitalizations, 2,900 deaths, and 156,652 recoveries.