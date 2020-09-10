 Skip to main content
Catawba adds 14 COVID-19 cases to total
CATAWBA COUNTY

Just The Facts

Catawba County

14 new cases

2,767 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,546 people recovered

Burke County

17 new cases

2,141 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

38 total deaths

1,864 people recovered

Caldwell County

2 new cases

1,496 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

24 total deaths

934 people recovered

Alexander County

41 new cases

450 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

379 people recovered

North Carolina

1,222 new cases

180,754 total cases

928 patients hospitalized

2,990 total deaths

156,652 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Wednesday.

