Catawba adds 13 cases to virus totals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

This brings the county total to 2,974 cases, with 14 hospitalizations, 2,643 recoveries and 52 deaths, according to the Public Health website.

Burke County Public Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 2,259 cases. Five patients are hospitalized, 1,966 people have recovered and 41 have died.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with an additional death. The new cases bring the county total to 1,607, with 21 hospitalizations and 968 recoveries.

The additional death in Caldwell County was a patient over the age of 75 who was hospitalized and reported to have underlying medical conditions, according to a Health Department release. This brings the county’s total of COVID-19-related deaths to 28.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday, for a total of 192,248. Of those, there are 882 hospitalizations, 3,235 deaths and 167,257 recoveries.