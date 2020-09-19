 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba adds 13 cases to virus totals
0 comments
top story
COVID-19

Catawba adds 13 cases to virus totals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

This brings the county total to 2,974 cases, with 14 hospitalizations, 2,643 recoveries and 52 deaths, according to the Public Health website.

Burke County Public Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 2,259 cases. Five patients are hospitalized, 1,966 people have recovered and 41 have died.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with an additional death. The new cases bring the county total to 1,607, with 21 hospitalizations and 968 recoveries.

The additional death in Caldwell County was a patient over the age of 75 who was hospitalized and reported to have underlying medical conditions, according to a Health Department release. This brings the county’s total of COVID-19-related deaths to 28.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday, for a total of 192,248. Of those, there are 882 hospitalizations, 3,235 deaths and 167,257 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

13 new cases

2,974 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

52 total deaths

2,643 people recovered

Burke County

32 new cases

2,259 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

41 total deaths

1,966 people recovered

Caldwell County

12 new cases

1,607 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

968 people recovered

Alexander County

41 new cases

450 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

379 people recovered

North Carolina

1,229 new cases

192,248 total cases

882 patients hospitalized

3,235 total deaths

167,257 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert