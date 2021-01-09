Catawba: 4 deaths, 149 new virus cases

Catawba County Public Health reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 196 deaths. The county also reported 149 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 12,879 cases. Of these, there are 118 hospitalizations and 10,702 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 7,178 cases. Of these, there are 30 hospitalizations, 88 deaths and 5,502 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases Friday and three more deaths related to the virus. Two of the deceased were between the ages of 65 and 74, and the other was over the age of 75. All three had underlying conditions, and one was hospitalized.

There are a total of 6,722 cases in Caldwell County, with 52 hospitalizations, 3,088 recoveries and 83 total deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County. This brings the county total to 2,928 total cases.

NCDHHS also reported 11,581 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday. This brings the state total to 614,355 cases, with 3,871 hospitalizations, 7,425 deaths and 487,090 recoveries.