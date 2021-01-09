 Skip to main content
Catawba: 4 deaths, 149 new virus cases
COVID-19

  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 196 deaths. The county also reported 149 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 12,879 cases. Of these, there are 118 hospitalizations and 10,702 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 7,178 cases. Of these, there are 30 hospitalizations, 88 deaths and 5,502 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases Friday and three more deaths related to the virus. Two of the deceased were between the ages of 65 and 74, and the other was over the age of 75. All three had underlying conditions, and one was hospitalized.

There are a total of 6,722 cases in Caldwell County, with 52 hospitalizations, 3,088 recoveries and 83 total deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County. This brings the county total to 2,928 total cases.

NCDHHS also reported 11,581 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday. This brings the state total to 614,355 cases, with 3,871 hospitalizations, 7,425 deaths and 487,090 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

149 new cases

12,879 total cases

118 hospitalized

196 deaths

10,702 recovered

2,150 vaccinated

Burke County

108 new cases

7,178 total cases

30 hospitalized

88 deaths

5,502 recovered

997 vaccinated

Caldwell County

58 new cases

6,722 total cases

52 hospitalized

83 deaths

3,088 recovered

817 vaccinated

Alexander County

37 new cases

2,926 total cases

19 hospitalized

31 deaths

1,945 recovered

319 vaccinated

North Carolina

11,581 new cases

614,355 total cases

3,871 hospitalized

7,425 deaths

487,090 recovered

109,799 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Friday. Burke County data is as of Friday.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health. Call 828-695-6650 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments with Catawba Valley Health System are available at 828-326-3993.

