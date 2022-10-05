Castle of Cans virtual food drive underway

HICKORY — The annual Castle of Cans Food Drive is underway and will continue throughout October.

Organizers said the problem of hunger in Catawba County remains, and is made worse by the rising cost of food and continuing supply-chain issues.

Food Lion, a key campaign supporter, has opted to make a financial contribution as it has done for the past two years in lieu of pallets of cans. Knowing that in 2020 and 2021 organizers held a very successful virtual fundraising campaign to support the key eight agencies serving families in need in the community, this year they will continue to offer the fund drive option.

Schools, businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to “join” and create their own fund drive page within the Castle of Cans team. Each team will get a custom link once they create a page that can be shared within their network of supporters via email or social media. Click "join the team" and follow the easy instructions by visiting the Castle of Cans page or donate directly on the page:

The first food drive and castle build took place in 1999. The idea to add the community service component to Oktoberfest came from architects Beemer Harrell and Marvin Folger. Susan Coleman, a Catawba County Schools’ educator and member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, began coordinating the food drive and did so for many years until her death in 2013. The event now carries her name.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church has continued to coordinate the food collection for Hickory’s Downtown Development Association.

Since 2007, Castle of Cans has contributed 262,396 pounds of food to eight local agencies — The Corner Table of Newton, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries, Exodus Homes, The Family Care Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries, The Hickory Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

For information about the Castle of Cans or to join the team and participate, contact Carleen Crawford at 828-781-0845 or Amy Ogle at 828-322-1121.