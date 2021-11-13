Castle of Cans meets its goal

From Staff Reports
HICKORY — In its 23rd year, the 2021 Susan L. Coleman Castle of Cans has set a new record of donations with its virtual fundraising campaign, with $15,001, slightly exceeding the $15,000 goal. These funds will provide 105,000 pounds of food to meet the hunger needs of the community.
Castle of Cans chairperson Carleen Crawford expressed her appreciation to everyone who donated, promoted, and helped in any way to make the campaign so successful, while appealing to those who have not yet contributed.
“We are so delighted that the Food Lion Feeds donating pushed us over our goal,” she said. “We had strong teams this year although still fewer due to the impact of COVID-19. Many public and private schools, churches, and community organizations all did an outstanding job for us to help us reach our goal and we will be recognizing their efforts in the future.”
Through its Food Lion Feeds Program, Food Lion donated $3,000, which will purchase approximately 21,000 pounds and equals 10.5 tons of food. This is the sixth year that Food Lion has supported the drive with a large donation.
In the competition, the Hickory Christian Academy team again took the lead by donating the most at $2,740, equaling 19,180 pounds of food. St. Alban’s Episcopal Church was close behind, donating $2,000. Startown Elementary was next, taking the lead in the elementary division, donating $1,158. Viewmont Elementary School donated $1,105.75. Hickory Day School donated $1,035. Maiden Middle School led the middle school division donating $802.50. Bandys FFA donated $755. Clyde Campbell donated $560. Emily Rhoades donated $250. Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation donated $150. River Bend Middle donated $20 equaling 140 pounds.
Visit the campaign page to see all donor recognitions: https://p2p.onecause.com/shmetrolina2021/team/hickory-oktoberfest-23rd-annual-castle-of-cans?participant=castleofcans.
Eight local agencies are the campaign recipients: The Corner Table of Newton, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries, Exodus Homes, The Family Care Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries, The Hickory Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army, and Second Harvest Food Bank.
Castle of Cans is the community service component of Hickory’s Oktoberfest. The annual food drive is sponsored by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and coordinated by St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.