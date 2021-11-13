Castle of Cans meets its goal

From Staff Reports

HICKORY — In its 23rd year, the 2021 Susan L. Coleman Castle of Cans has set a new record of donations with its virtual fundraising campaign, with $15,001, slightly exceeding the $15,000 goal. These funds will provide 105,000 pounds of food to meet the hunger needs of the community.

Castle of Cans chairperson Carleen Crawford expressed her appreciation to everyone who donated, promoted, and helped in any way to make the campaign so successful, while appealing to those who have not yet contributed.

“We are so delighted that the Food Lion Feeds donating pushed us over our goal,” she said. “We had strong teams this year although still fewer due to the impact of COVID-19. Many public and private schools, churches, and community organizations all did an outstanding job for us to help us reach our goal and we will be recognizing their efforts in the future.”

Through its Food Lion Feeds Program, Food Lion donated $3,000, which will purchase approximately 21,000 pounds and equals 10.5 tons of food. This is the sixth year that Food Lion has supported the drive with a large donation.