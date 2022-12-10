Castle of Cans collects 41,787 pounds of food

HICKORY — The 2022 Susan L. Coleman Castle of Cans fall combined campaign had another successful year with can collections of 6,712 pounds and a successful fundraising campaign that exceeded its goal by raising $5,011, equaling 35,075 pounds of food for a grand total equaling 41,787 pounds of food for the community agencies.

Castle of Cans chairperson Carleen Crawford expressed her appreciation to everyone who collected, contributed or helped in any way to support the castle campaign this year.

“This was the 24th year of Castle of Cans,” said Crawford. “The community pulled together once again to support the campaign. Schools, churches, and community members joined in to help feed our neighbors in need.”

Appreciation is extended to the following 2022 collection sites: Bandys High School FFA, which led the school efforts with both can and fund collections equaling 3,901 pounds; River Bend Middle School was second in collections with can and fund collections equaling 1,866 pounds; Maiden Elementary School was top in elementary collections with 1,804 pounds; followed closely by Startown Elementary School collections with 1,466 pounds; St. Stephens High School at 730 pounds; and Tuttle Elementary at 662 pounds.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church’s contributions equaled 5,635 pounds of food.

A very special thanks go to Food Lion and Papa John’s Pizza. Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds Program donated $3,500, equaling 24,500 pounds of food. This is the fourth year that Food Lion has supported the drive with a large donation. Papa John’s has donated the prize parties for many years.

Food was distributed to the following agencies: The Corner Table of Newton, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries, Exodus Homes, The Family Care Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries, The Hickory Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Castle of Cans is the community service component of Hickory’s Oktoberfest. The annual food drive is sponsored by Hickory Downtown Development Association and is coordinated by St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.