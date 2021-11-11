Cary Bowman: From Army private at 18 to lieutenant colonel in the NC National Guard

After more than 30 years of service in the Army and the Army National Guard, Cary Bowman can still vividly recall his first parachute jump out of a four-engine plane.
Bowman agreed to provide some details and answer a few questions about his service.
Name: Cary Bowman
Age: 56
Branch: Army and N.C. Army National Guard
Rank: Lieutenant colonel
Years of service: 32
Where were you stationed?
Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg; Camp Casey, South Korea; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Camp Doha, Kuwait; Forward Operating Base Falcon, Iraq; and the National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Virginia.
Assigned to the following N.C. Army National Guard armories: Laurinburg, Raeford, Hickory, Newton, Charlotte, Gastonia, Morrisville
Training events included locations: Fort Pickett, Virginia; Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Camp Dodge, Iowa; Annette Island, Alaska; Kaiserslautern, Germany; Grafenwöhr, Germany.
What did you do?
Many different jobs. I started out as an anti-tank missile system technician with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea. I completed Officer Candidate School with the N.C. Army National Guard and served as an M1 Abrams tank commander.
In 1996, I transferred to the Hickory armory and then to Newton in 1997 to serve as the detachment commander. Later, I became the battalion maintenance officer in Gastonia, and then served as the Headquarters Company commander.
While in Kuwait during the early days of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), I tracked logistics on all coalition base camps. After completing my first tour for OIF, I began serving at the National Guard Bureau (NGB) in Arlington, Virginia.
After six months on a “temporary tour” I was brought back on active duty to serve at NGB. There I served in various positions, to include replacement operations, enlisted policy, initial officer training scheduling, Army integrated personnel and pay system training, military funeral honors and Survivor Outreach Services, and employer support for the Guard and Reserve.
In 2009, I was once again deployed for OIF, this time serving with the civil military operations supporting the southern area of Baghdad.
Strongest memory of service?
The first time I jumped out of a C-130 airplane, praying my parachute would not fail me. And a few days later having airborne wings pinned to my chest.
Best thing I did in the military?
Helping people. Cleaning up fallen trees outside Raleigh after Hurricane Fran and the elderly lady crying and bringing us homemade cookies.
Overseeing operations for generators around Gastonia after an intense ice storm left senior living facilities without power.
Handing out shoes and clothes to orphans in Iraq. Providing food and water to the destitute citizens outside Baghdad. Giving out supplies to grade and middle school students at a newly built facility in Iraq.
Supporting the families of the fallen by overseeing the Survivor Outreach Services program. Ensuring all Army veterans are provided proper military funeral honors nationwide while I was in charge of the program with the National Guard for almost three years.
Best advice you received in the military?
As a young specialist, I was given a task and when I went over the progress thus far with my master sergeant, he told me it was good but could be better. He said if you are going to do something, don’t just make the minimum your goal. Always strive to do the best or exceed what’s required.
I took that simple advice to mean a lot more than just this one task and that people should have that mentality about everything in life.
Advice for next generation?
Use the same advice I was given. Always have a plan for your future, whether it be for next week, next year or 10 years or more. Set goals and do what’s required and a little more to reach them.
And I always tell young people that if they literally or figuratively wrote those goals down, to use a pencil. Because things change. Life happens, and you may need to make corrections, additions or deletions along the way. But still always have goals in mind!
The moment I remember best?
The moment I saw my family at Pope Air Force Base after getting off the plane that brought me back from my first deployment. And the feeling that you never wanted the hugs to end.
What should people know about you and your service?
That my career was not the normal path that most take. I was able to serve in the active Army, the Army National Guard and then back on Active Guard Reserve (AGR), which basically means I was back on active duty but working full-time for the National Guard.
Also, the majority of officers in the Army receive their commission from ROTC or West Point. But some, like me, serve several years as an enlisted soldier first and then attend Officer Candidate School. Some of these are referred to as “mustangs.”
What would we be surprised to learn about you?
That I started out as a private right out of (Alexander Central) high school and worked my way up to sergeant before attending Officer Candidate School. Also, that my original plan was to serve three years and then get out and go to college. Life can take some pretty dramatic turns sometimes.
My entire college journey (included an MBA from Lenoir-Rhyne University), was accomplished through night school.
I never would have imagined when starting out as a private at 18 years old that one day I would retire 32 years later and achieve the rank of lieutenant colonel.