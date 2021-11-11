Cary Bowman: From Army private at 18 to lieutenant colonel in the NC National Guard

Advice for next generation?

Use the same advice I was given. Always have a plan for your future, whether it be for next week, next year or 10 years or more. Set goals and do what’s required and a little more to reach them.

And I always tell young people that if they literally or figuratively wrote those goals down, to use a pencil. Because things change. Life happens, and you may need to make corrections, additions or deletions along the way. But still always have goals in mind!

The moment I remember best?

The moment I saw my family at Pope Air Force Base after getting off the plane that brought me back from my first deployment. And the feeling that you never wanted the hugs to end.

What should people know about you and your service?

That my career was not the normal path that most take. I was able to serve in the active Army, the Army National Guard and then back on Active Guard Reserve (AGR), which basically means I was back on active duty but working full-time for the National Guard.