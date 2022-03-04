Carving golf ball faces to be topic at club meeting

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) in Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The minimum age is 14.

The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The topic will be carving a golf ball face. Member Mike Bennett of Statesville will lead the program. Bring your gloves and carving knives, especially a sharp roughing knife to get through the outer shell of the ball. Pliers may also prove handy.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.