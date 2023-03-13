HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) in Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths (under 18) must be accompanied by an adult. The minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The meeting topic will be carving a shelf elf.

This month carvers will work on a shelf elf out of basswood. It’s the Allen Goodman project from Carving Magazine, spring 2006, issue no. 14. This is a great beginner to intermediate level carving project.

Club business session will discuss upcoming events and member volunteerism including:

• The upcoming Charlotte Woodcarvers Showcase (April)

• Planning for the annual October Carving Show

Annual dues are due. Bring your check for $24.

Members are invited to bring any woodcarving tools that they don’t currently use and donate them to the Visitor Loaner Took Kit.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.