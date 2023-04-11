HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet on Saturday, April 15, from 1-3 p.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youth’s (under 18) must be accompanied by an adult, and the minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The meeting topic will be carving a rosette.

This month carvers will be carving a simple classic rosette from the WCI Summer 2022 issue. It is a flat relief carving and the club will have some bench hooks in its cabinet to use to better hold the project. President Alvin Woody will lead the carving. If you have chisels, bring them.

The club business session will discuss upcoming events and member volunteerism.

Annual dues are past due. Bring your check for $24.

Members are invited to bring any woodcarving tool that they don’t currently use, and donate them to the Visitor Loaner Took Kit, which is a project that will provide a carving knife to a meeting visitor.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program.

Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.