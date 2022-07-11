Carving a koi fish to be project for area club

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will be meeting on Saturday, July 16, from 1-3 p.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) Hickory.
Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths (under 18) must be accompanied by an adult. The minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.
For the July project participants will carve a koi fish design from former member Don McHugh. Member Steve Robertson furnished the wood blanks. Bring your gloves and carving tools.
Club business session will discuss upcoming events and member voluntarism;
• The upcoming October Woodcarving Competition and Show Oct. 21-22
• Participation in the 2022 IWCA Canvas Decoy Championship.
• Club participation in the Blue Ridge Family Fun Day on Friday Oct. 14
• Carvers tent at Murray’s Mill Harvest Folk Festival Sept. 24-25
Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.
The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.