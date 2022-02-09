Carving a contemporary heart to be program topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive, SE, (Sweetwater Road) in Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public. Anyone interested in woodcarving is invited. Youths under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

Carving a contemporary heart for Valentine's Day will be the topic.

The winner of the 2021 Mel Moose Award is Mike Bennett. Bennett is an active member of the club. He attends most meetings and participates in show-and-tell sessions with his carvings, canes, wood bark and wood jewelry. He participates in the annual Murray's Mill festival and the Woodcarving Show. He is usually working behind the scenes gathering Carver's Bag donations for the annual show.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of Thursday's program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 are woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.