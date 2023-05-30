Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Summer on the Square Concert series kicks off on Saturday, June 3, with a free concert by Carson Peters & Iron Mountain. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

The band has quickly become one of the most energetic and hottest bluegrass bands in the business, making numerous trips to the esteemed Grand Ole Opry and multiple international appearances. In addition to his bluegrass career, Carson Peters is among the group of country music traditionalists making a comeback to the Nashville Scene.

At only 19 years old, Peters has made numerous national TV appearances including playing the fiddle alongside Ricky Scaggs at the 52nd Country Music Awards and appearing on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021 where he received a coveted four-chair turn with his rendition of the Don Williams classic, “Tulsa Time."

The band will perform on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park at 101 West Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

Food trucks will be on site.

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Summer on the Square Concert Series is provided through partnership with Alexander County Government, the Town of Taylorsville and the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the National Endowment of The Arts.

For more information, call 828-632-6966.