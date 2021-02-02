 Skip to main content
Cars collide in Long View; 2 people reportedly injured
wreck in long view.jpg

Two cars collided in Long View Tuesday afternoon.

 Robert Reed

A two-car collision sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to reports from the scene.

The accident happened on U.S. 70 SW in Long View.

Long View police officers and firefighters responded to the accident. Catawba County EMS was also on the scene.

News Alert