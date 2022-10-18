'Carolina Haints' author to present program at library

HICKORY — Get spooky with author Dan Sellers from Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Sellers is the co-author of the book "Carolina Haints: Ghosts, Folklore, and Mysteries of the Old North State." "Carolina Haints" is a podcast and book about ghost stories, folk lore tales, unexplained mysteries, dark history and true crime in the Carolinas.

The "Carolina Haints" podcast is researched and written by Jeff Cochran and hosted and produced by Dan Sellers. Sellers will discuss his book and tell a haunted story local to our region. Registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.