Carolina Freight Employee Reunion scheduled

CHERRYVILLE — The C. Grier Beam Truck Museum announced that the 12th annual Carolina Freight Employee Reunion will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the First Baptist Church Christian Outreach Center in Cherryville.

A meal will be served and the cost is $16 per person. All former employees of Carolina Freight, as well as their spouses, guests and any family members are invited to attend.

This event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. Now it’s back and provides an opportunity to reconnect with old friends. The event is sponsored by the C. Grier Beam Truck Museum and the Carolina Federal Credit Union. There will be old photos, lots of Carolina memorabilia, and door prizes will be given out.

Before the luncheon, a welcome reception will be held at the C. Grier Beam Truck Museum from 9-10:30 a.m. with coffee and light refreshment provided.

Reservations must be made by Sept. 19, and the registration forms are available at the truck museum and also on the museum website, www.beamtruckmuseum.com. For more information, call the museum at 704-435-3072.