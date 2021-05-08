Carolina Caring will host virtual career fair

NEWTON — Carolina Caring will hold a virtual career fair for nurse practitioners on Wednesday, May 19, from 7:30-9 a.m. and for registered nurses (RNs) and certified nursing assistants (CNAs) on Tuesday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m. The organization has been voted among Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to work for two years in a row, and is currently ranked fifth nationally.
For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/Careers or call 828-466-0466. To apply online, visit CarolinaCaring.org/job-openings.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont.