Carolina Caring volunteer receives national award

NEWTON — Carolina Caring is announced Jeanne Heineman as this year’s recipient of the National Pet Peace of Mind Volunteer of the Year Award for her outstanding contributions to providing in-home support to hospice patients and their pets.

Heineman began volunteering in patient support at Carolina Caring. When she discovered that one of her patient’s dogs “was her everything” and the patient needed assistance to care for her pet, Heineman asked how she could help. It was perfect timing, as Carolina Caring had just launched its Pet Peace of Mind Program, which provides veterinary care, boarding, grooming and basic in-home care to the pets of hospice patients who physically or financially cannot care for the animals themselves.

“Jeanne truly goes above and beyond to meet the needs of our patients and their pets,” says Anne Bogen, Carolina Caring Foundation’s executive director. “She provides much-needed emotional support that allows our patients to feel comfortable knowing their pets are in good hands when they are unable to care for them.”