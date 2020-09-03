Carolina Caring volunteer honored with award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — Carolina Caring recognized Sam Hunt as this year’s recipient of the Judith Lund Person Hospice Volunteer Award for his outstanding contributions to supporting hospice patients in the community.

Hunt began his volunteer career 20 years ago, serving as a patient support volunteer at Carolina Caring, providing much-needed companionship for patients and families. Always quick with a smile, he brings laughter, joy and comfort to those he serves.

“Sam lives with intention and volunteers with passion, and it shows in every interaction he has. We are so fortunate to have him as a volunteer with us,” says Kelly Tate, Carolina Caring Vice President of Community Relations.

While Hunt continues to visit with patients, he has also supported Carolina Caring in many other ways. As a past member of its board of directors, his leadership has helped to govern and guide the organization in its mission to provide world-class, compassionate care.

In addition to volunteering for Carolina Caring, Hunt's involvement in the community includes president of the Hickory Chapter NAACP, secretary and past president of the Hickory Landmarks Society, Hickory Community Relations Commission, Hickory Appearance Commission, and the Hickory Regional Zoning Commission.