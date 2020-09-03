Carolina Caring volunteer honored with award

NEWTON — Carolina Caring recognized Sam Hunt as this year’s recipient of the Judith Lund Person Hospice Volunteer Award for his outstanding contributions to supporting hospice patients in the community.
Hunt began his volunteer career 20 years ago, serving as a patient support volunteer at Carolina Caring, providing much-needed companionship for patients and families. Always quick with a smile, he brings laughter, joy and comfort to those he serves.
“Sam lives with intention and volunteers with passion, and it shows in every interaction he has. We are so fortunate to have him as a volunteer with us,” says Kelly Tate, Carolina Caring Vice President of Community Relations.
While Hunt continues to visit with patients, he has also supported Carolina Caring in many other ways. As a past member of its board of directors, his leadership has helped to govern and guide the organization in its mission to provide world-class, compassionate care.
In addition to volunteering for Carolina Caring, Hunt's involvement in the community includes president of the Hickory Chapter NAACP, secretary and past president of the Hickory Landmarks Society, Hickory Community Relations Commission, Hickory Appearance Commission, and the Hickory Regional Zoning Commission.
To learn more about volunteering at Carolina Caring or to sign up for its next volunteer training session, call 828-466-0466 or contact the volunteer services department at volunteer@CarolinaCaring.org.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.
