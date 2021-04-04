 Skip to main content
Carolina Caring uses new technology against virus
NEWTON - Carolina Caring recently adopted LightStrike, a disinfection robot proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Deactivating the virus on surfaces helps to protect healthcare workers and patients by decreasing the risk of disease transmission. The technology will be used at Carolina Caring’s Catawba Valley Hospice House in Newton.

“When COVID began to impact the world, we sought powerful infection prevention tools to supplement our environmental disinfection efforts,” said Dave Cook, President and CEO of Carolina Caring. “The innovative LightStrike robot is a game-changing technology-based solution that helps keep our facilities and patients safe by destroying viruses and bacteria.”

By using bursts of high-intensity, broad spectrum UV light, Xenex LightStrike robots quickly deactivate viruses, bacteria and spores where they are most vulnerable without damaging other materials and equipment.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider serving 12 counties across western North Carolina. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling.

For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

