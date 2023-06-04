NEWTON — Carolina Caring has been a provider of compassionate, serious illness care to the residents of western North Carolina since 1979 and is now partnering with Four Seasons and Teleios Collaborative Network to bring innovative, quality, hospice services to communities in South Carolina.

This new organization, called Caring Seasons Health, is now offering hospice care to York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina. Founded by three nonprofit organizations, Caring Seasons Health offers physical, emotional, and spiritual support to both the patient and family in their private home, a nursing center, retirement community, or wherever they call home.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to serve our neighbors with quality, compassionate hospice care that will allow them to spend precious time with their loved ones in their home setting,” said Leah Maul, chief operating officer of Caring Seasons Health of South Carolina.

“If you aren’t sure what hospice is, think you or a loved one might need our services, or want more information, please contact us. We understand how overwhelming this season of your life may be, and we are here to help.”

Caring Seasons is a collaboration between two nationally recognized, award-winning serious illness care organizations, Carolina Caring and Four Seasons, as well as Teleios Collaborative Network.

With a combined 90 years of experience in providing serious illness care in North Carolina, the two organizations and their supporting network bring a wealth of experience, innovation, and trusted care to communities in South Carolina.

"Providing trusted care to the community has been the mission of our founders for many years and is the mission that motivated us to form Caring Seasons. Every individual deserves respect, compassion, and dignity, and our Caring Seasons team makes that possible," said Dr. Millicent Burke-Sinclair, president and CEO of Four Seasons, The Care You Trust, a founding partner.

Hospice care is specialized medical care providing pain and symptom management, emotional, and spiritual support to patients who are no longer seeking curative treatment and for whom life expectancy is six months or less. This care is provided by an interdisciplinary team of hospice professionals including physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, CNAs, social workers, chaplains, volunteers, and other specialists who work together with one's primary health care provider.

“We have very much appreciated the warm welcome we have received from the South Carolina community, and we look forward to making a positive impact on the community by leveraging the experience and expertise of our founding organizations,” said Dana Kilian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring.

While Caring Seasons Health is new to South Carolina, the founding hospices have been providing quality health care for over four decades. Located at 100 Main Street, Suite 204 in Fort Mill, S.C., Caring Seasons Health offers in-home hospice care. For more information, visit CaringSeasons.org or call 803-369-6255.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .