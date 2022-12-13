Carolina Caring to present Light Up a Life event

NEWTON — Carolina Caring invites the community to an evening of celebration during its third annual Light Up a Life event to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 6–8:30 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus located at 3975 Robinson Road.

Participants can purchase luminarias in honor of anyone who has made an impact on their lives by shining their light, including family members, co-workers, pastors, teachers, physicians and more. Luminarias can also be purchased in memory of anyone who has passed away, including pets.

Participants are then invited to visit Carolina Caring's Newton campus to share memories while driving through the campus beautifully aglow. For many, this brings peace, purpose and positivity to the holiday season.

Proceeds from this event will help Carolina Caring to provide holistic, compassionate hospice and palliative care to those who cannot afford it.

Luminarias are $10 each. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights, email abogen@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 2328.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.