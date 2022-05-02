Carolina Caring to host outdoor dinner, walk

HICKORY — The community is invited to pack a dinner or purchase a meal at a local eatery and join Carolina Caring outside under the Sails on Thursday, May 5, and Thursday, May 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory to connect with others who have experienced a loss.

Following dinner, participants will be invited to take a stroll on the Hickory City Walk. This event is part of Carolina Caring’s ongoing support programming for those in the community who are grieving the death of someone close to them.

Registration is required. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.