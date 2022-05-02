 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolina Caring to host outdoor dinner, walk

  • 0

HICKORY — The community is invited to pack a dinner or purchase a meal at a local eatery and join Carolina Caring outside under the Sails on Thursday, May 5, and Thursday, May 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory to connect with others who have experienced a loss.

Following dinner, participants will be invited to take a stroll on the Hickory City Walk. This event is part of Carolina Caring’s ongoing support programming for those in the community who are grieving the death of someone close to them.

Registration is required. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Planet 9 a black hole? Here's a plant to determine if that's the case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert