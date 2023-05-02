NEWTON — The thought of planning for one’s future medical care is often daunting. That's why Carolina Caring is hosting an advance care planning workshop to help people communicate their wishes regarding medical treatment and designate who would speak for them if they are unable to speak for themselves.

The program will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Catawba Valley Hospice House, located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton.

An important part of advance care planning is completing two legal forms, a health care power of attorney and living will, which formally clarify an individual’s wishes and the person who would speak for them if they become very ill.

These forms offer direction for an individual’s doctors and health-care team, ensuring individuals receive the kind of care they want, and decline the care they do not want. These documents, and directions for completing them, will be provided during the workshop, along with a free Carolina Caring Care Directives toolkit, which is designed to help answer questions about the advance directives planning process.

Registration is required. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/healthcareplanning. To register, call 828-466-0466, ext. 0.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.