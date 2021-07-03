Carolina Caring to build memorial

NEWTON — Carolina Caring staff came together to celebrate the life of Dave Clarke, past president and CEO of Carolina Caring, formerly Catawba Regional Hospice, with a special birthday celebration recently to commemorate his many contributions to the organization.

At the event Carolina Caring announced it will build a memorial in Clarke’s honor to recognize his many contributions. To be located on a hill on the Carolina Caring Newton campus, the memorial will commemorate Clarke’s vision and inspire the company’s work and mission for many years to come.

Clarke devoted a large part of his career to raising the profile of hospice and palliative care, knowing that the benefits of these services are often underutilized by many who need them. By distinguishing himself as a forward-thinking executive, he successfully integrated hospice education into the local health-care landscape while growing Catawba Regional Hospice exponentially during his tenure.

“While we are saddened by Dave’s passing, we wanted to formally celebrate his legacy of generosity and servant leadership that will continue to profoundly impact the organization and community for years to come,” said Dave Cook, Carolina Caring president and CEO.