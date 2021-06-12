Carolina Caring seeks volunteers in area

NEWTON — Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to serve as members of the hospice team and offer support to patients and families. There are a variety of ways to serve including greeting guests at the Catawba Valley and Sherrills Ford Hospice Houses or helping at the Hospice Resale Shop.

Carolina Caring serves patients in a 12-county region, including Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties. The need for volunteers extends throughout its entire service area and offers community members an opportunity to help their neighbors.

“During my many years as a volunteer at Carolina Caring, I have had so many opportunities to help patients and families,” says hospice volunteer Alice Kimball. “Since I experienced the benefits of Carolina Caring’s nurturing environment first-hand, I understand the value of being there to listen and care for patients and families during what can be a very difficult part of their journey.”

Volunteers make an impact in countless ways, filling their days with a new purpose. To learn how you can make a difference, visit CarolinaCaring.org/volunteer-opportunities or contact Carolina Caring’s volunteer services department at volunteer@carolinacaring.org or 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.