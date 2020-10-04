Carolina Caring seeks patient volunteers

NEWTON — Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to serve as members of the Hospice team and offer support for patients and families.

Carolina Caring serves patients in a 12-county region including Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties. The need for support extends throughout the area and offers residents an opportunity to help their neighbors.

The next volunteer training session will be held this fall. This free training is designed to educate volunteers on communicating effectively with patients and families, to showcase what hospice is, and to clarify the role of hospice volunteers.

While the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the volunteers from providing direct services to patients, they are able to provide much-needed support through phone calls, letters, cards and assistance with administrative roles.

For more information, contact the Volunteer Services Department at 828-466-0466 or at volunteer@carolinacaring.org.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org