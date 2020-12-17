Carolina Caring receives grant from foundation

NEWTON — Despite efforts to help patients and families understand the benefits of palliative medicine, many are still unaware of how it helps relieve symptoms and bring a better quality of life to those living with a serious illness.

Recently, Carolina Caring received a grant from WNC Bridge Foundation to increase access to palliative medicine for patients and families living in Burke and McDowell counties who may be helped by the service.

“Barriers to health care access are far too common when it comes to palliative medicine — especially in rural communities like Burke and McDowell counties,” said Anne Bogen, executive director of Carolina Caring’s Foundation. “Helping these communities to conveniently and confidently access the care they need when they need it is a top priority.”

The $25,800 grant will support charity care for those who are underinsured in Burke and McDowell counties with a goal to expand palliative medicine to a greater number of seriously ill residents.

The grant will also help with the cost of new systems designed to help patients access the palliative medicine services they need seamlessly and enhance their overall care experience.

For more information about palliative medicine, visit CarolinaCaring.org/palliative-medicine

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.