Carolina Caring platform will simplify admissions

NEWTON — Carolina Caring, a local health care organization providing serious illness care, has introduced a new virtual intake platform (VIP) to help patients access its services sooner while simplifying the admissions process.

This new platform is quick and easy to use, allowing patients to complete documents online and sign them remotely on a computer or smartphone in the safety of their homes. The platform is also Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant to safeguard patients’ personal information.

Prior to COVID, Carolina Caring was in the process of streamlining its admissions process to make accessing its health care resources as seamless as possible. When the pandemic hit, it became clear that access should also be touchless to limit physical contact. The VIP system was launched to maximize safety and efficiency for both patients and Carolina Caring staff.

“Our focus on technology and innovation has been a driving force for our organization,” says Carolina Caring President and CEO Dave Cook. “It has led us to create new solutions that bring safety and convenience for our patients and families as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.”