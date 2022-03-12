Carolina Caring plans virtual bingo games

NEWTON — Bingo is a favorite game among both children and adults. Playing such games can help relieve some of the stress and pain of grief.

Join Carolina Caring, along with other individuals who have experienced loss, for an evening of lighthearted fun on Thursday, March 24, from 7-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded during this Virtual Bingo Night.

The group will meet via Zoom, but registration is required. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201 by March 15 to register and receive a bingo card.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider.

It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .