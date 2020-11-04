Carolina Caring plans event to honor area veterans

HICKORY — Carolina Caring, along with the Hickory Elks Lodge and the Hickory Crawdads, invite the community to participate in a free in-person event recognizing veterans for their service to our nation on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory.
The program will feature a special address from Marine Corps Col. Tim Herndon, a distinguished veteran who served throughout the Western Pacific, Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea to include Beirut, Bosnia, and the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The Hickory Elks Lodge will continue its longstanding tradition with a special presentation to the City of Hickory and music will be provided by well-known musician Nathan Hefner who has entertained audiences all over the East Coast for more than 25 years.
Those attending are encouraged to donate new socks that will be distributed to veterans in need through the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, a nonprofit, community-based organization that seeks to connect veterans to resources through local agencies. Collection bins will be at the entrance of the stadium.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. and organizers ask that all attendees wear a mask upon entering the stadium.
The event is weather permitting. Check the website CarolinaCaring.org or Carolina Caring's Facebook page for up-to-date information. If you have additional questions, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466 extension 3201.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.
