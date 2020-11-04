Carolina Caring plans event to honor area veterans

HICKORY — Carolina Caring, along with the Hickory Elks Lodge and the Hickory Crawdads, invite the community to participate in a free in-person event recognizing veterans for their service to our nation on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory.

The program will feature a special address from Marine Corps Col. Tim Herndon, a distinguished veteran who served throughout the Western Pacific, Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea to include Beirut, Bosnia, and the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The Hickory Elks Lodge will continue its longstanding tradition with a special presentation to the City of Hickory and music will be provided by well-known musician Nathan Hefner who has entertained audiences all over the East Coast for more than 25 years.

Those attending are encouraged to donate new socks that will be distributed to veterans in need through the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, a nonprofit, community-based organization that seeks to connect veterans to resources through local agencies. Collection bins will be at the entrance of the stadium.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. and organizers ask that all attendees wear a mask upon entering the stadium.