Carolina Caring plans event honoring parents

NEWTON — Losing a parent can be a significant event, no matter what our age. While Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are typically cause for celebration, they can also bring to the forefront feelings of sadness. Though a parent may no longer be with us physically, he or she lives on in spirit through our memories.

Join Carolina Caring for Remembering our Parents on Thursday, June 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus located at 3975 Robinson Road as participants honor parents they have lost, and reminisce together. Registration is required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.