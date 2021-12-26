Carolina Caring offers walking group at mall

HICKORY — Did you know that exercise is beneficial when you are grieving? Exerting yourself not only diminishes stress and aids sleep, but it also helps with your journey through grief. Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that make you feel more relaxed and happier.

Carolina Caring is hosting a session that lets people walk together and share with one another as they strengthen their bodies and heal their spirits.

If you have lost a loved one, come join the free group on Thursdays beginning Jan. 6 from 1:15-2 p.m. at Valley Hills Mall located at 1960 U.S. 70 SE in Hickory. Meet at the food court entrance, upper level.

Registration is required. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.