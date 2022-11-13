Carolina Caring offers virtual holiday game night

NEWTON — Bingo is a favorite game among both children and adults. Lighthearted activity can help relieve some of the stress and pain surrounding grief.

Carolina Caring invites individuals who have experienced loss for an evening of holiday fun on Thursday, Dec. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded during this virtual bingo night.

Holiday bingo is offered virtually via Zoom and registration is required to receive your bingo cards. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201 by Dec. 8 to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .