Carolina Caring offers virtual book club

NEWTON — Carolina Caring will offer a virtual book club featuring “It’s OK That You’re Not OK: Meeting Grief and Loss in a Culture That Doesn’t Understand,” by Megan Devine beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 7 p.m.

“Many people find reading books helpful for understanding and living with loss,” says Kelly Tate, vice president of community relations. “This book offers a profound approach to both the experience of grief and the way we try to help others who are on their grief journey. The book provides a permission slip to feel what you feel when life finds you in a place of great loss.”

This support group will be held virtually on Zoom. and will continue to meet the first and third Tuesday of October and November. Registration is required. A limited number of books will be available at no charge and will be mailed to those who register early. Registration is required no later than Friday, Sept. 16.

To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.